JUST IN
Aurobindo Pharma receives EIR from USFDA for its Andhra Pradesh facility
Softbank to divest 29 mn shares in Paytm via block deals on Thursday
RIL, Tata firms top LIC's equity portfolio as insurer's valuation rises
Swiggy announces sexual harassment policy for women delivery executives
NMDC in talks to invest in lithium exploration companies in Australia
Jio announces new international roaming plans ahead of FIFA world cup 2022
South Korea's KB Group invests $100 mn in Elev8 Venture Partners Fund
Thierry Bollore quits JLR, Adrian Mardell to take over as interim CEO
Keystone Realtors' IPO gets tepid response, oversubscribed 2x
TVS SCS extends contract with Dennis Eagle for UK aftermarket services
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Page Industries to invest Rs 290 cr to set up two facilities in Telangana
'What if I'm next?' Fear grips Amazon India employees amid global layoffs
Business Standard

Wipro plans to establish European Works Council for its employees

IT company Wipro has reached an agreement with employee representatives on setting up a European Works Council, the company said on Wednesday.

Topics
Wipro

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Wipro
Photo: Shutterstock

IT company Wipro has reached an agreement with employee representatives on setting up a European Works Council, the company said on Wednesday.

The creation of an EWC follows a request by employees under an EU directive establishing the opportunity in companies with more than 1,000 employees across multiple European locations.

"Wipro's EWC agreement was successfully negotiated with employee representatives from 13 different countries before being formally signed on September 15," Wipro said in a statement.

European works councils (EWCs) are standing bodies that facilitate the information and consultation of employees in Europe and provides an opportunity to employees of the company to be informed and consulted on the transnational companies strategy and status.

"Wipro's EWC is the first to be established by an Indian headquartered company and builds upon a number of years of successful, constructive working with Works Councils at local and national level across several European countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, France, Sweden and Finland," the company said.

The first constitutional meeting of Wipro EWC will take place in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 where the EWC will elect its chairman and select committee members, and begin its work to ensure Wipro employees are informed and consulted by management on the progress of the business and any significant decisions that could affect them.

"Setting up the EWC strengthens the already successful cooperation with employee representations in many European countries. Wipro aims to provide the best employee experience and create an inclusive environment that welcomes everyone and nurtures an overall sense of belonging.

"The EWC will help us in getting even better as we assimilate employee perspectives on a consistent basis. It also demonstrates that Wipro is applying and adopting European employment standards as a responsible global employer," Wipro Europe Senior Vice President and CHRO, Deepak Parija said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Wipro

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 22:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.