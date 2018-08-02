With fewer rooms, Oberoi Delhi also has lower occupancy post Rs 6 bn revamp

The Capital’s iconic luxury hotel, the Oberoi, which reopened in January this year after a two-year-long renovation, has not only fewer rooms, but also fewer guests, visible in an occupancy level of sub-fifty per cent, compared with 65-70 per cent enjoyed by most peers in the city. BSE-listed EIH, which runs hotels under the Oberoi brand, has invested Rs 6 billion in a renovation exercise that started in early 2016.

The refurbished hotel has larger rooms but a lower capacity of 220 rooms, compared to 283 earlier. It is learnt that the hotel has enjoyed an average room ...