With Salil Parekh at helm, stability back at Infosys; next move awaited

As CEO Salil Parekh gets ready to announce Infosys’ first annual results under his leadership, all eyes are on the next set of priorities of India’s second largest IT services firm.

While growth of the Bengaluru-based firm was largely addressed by the current management in the first nine months of the last financial year, it is profitability that investors are more worried about, analysts and industry experts said. With Parekh at the helm since January last year, Infosys was able to clock strong revenue growth in the first nine months of FY19, largely supported by large ...