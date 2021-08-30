Won't shy away from raising tariffs: Bharti Airtel's Sunil Mittal

-
ALSO READ
Analysts expect Bharti Airtel's Q1 profit to halve QoQ; stable ARPU likely
Bharti Airtel Q4 preview: Strong operating performance seen; ARPU may fall
Brokerages stay bullish on Bharti Airtel post Q4 nos, see up to 33% upside
Airtel Q1 net profit more than halves to Rs 283 cr; ARPU at Rs 146
Analysts positive on telecom service providers despite delay in tariff hike
-
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel's chairman Sunil Mittal on Monday said the company won't shy away from raising tariffs.
Mittal was speaking with investors a day after Airtel's board approved raising up to Rs 21,000 crore by way of rights issue, at a price of Rs 535 per share.
The mega fundraising is bound to give more firepower to Airtel, as the company takes on rivals in the fiercely-competitive Indian telecom market.
India, which is the world's second-largest telecom market and the biggest data consumer, is now gearing up for 5G that will significantly scale up connectivity pipes, enabling ultra-high-speeds and new-age applications for users, and new revenue streams for players.
Mittal said the company has been loaded with "extraordinary debt".
"We want to improve our debt leverage and have access to growth capital. We hope that the spectrum pricing auction will be made attractive," said Mittal.
He further said that the company remains committed to monetisation of assets but "at right time".
Mittal said he expects levies and loads on telecom industry to be brought down, while adding that delay in fundraising could have been detrimental for the company.
He said the company will not frontload investments and will be very careful.
The terms of payment of issue price envisage 25 per cent on application and balance in two more additional calls as may be decided by the board or its committee based on the company's requirements within an overall time-horizon of 36 months, Airtel said on Sunday.
Promoter holding in the company stands at about 55.8 per cent, while public holds 44.09 per cent.
The shares of Airtel had closed at Rs 625 apiece on Monday, 5 per cent higher than the previous close.
In its note last week, Jefferies had said that any capital raise by Bharti Airtel that aims to enhance capacity in anticipation of large market share shifts from Vodafone Idea could be seen "positively".
Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel is the second largest telco in the three private player market and as per subscriber data released by telecom regulator recently, Airtel added 3.8 million wireless subscribers in June, pushing up its mobile user base to 352 million.
Reliance Jio, which has been cementing its lead, gained 5.4 million users in June, as its mobile subscriber base swelled to 436 million during the month.
Industry body COAI has urged the government for financial reforms in the telecom sector, making a strong pitch for cut in levies, doubling tenure of auctioned radiowave holdings, along with 7-10 year moratorium for spectrum payments, to address viability concerns.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU