Worst may not be over for Emami yet, analysts advise against bottom-fishing

Following the dismal performance by Emami in recent quarters, its share price has fallen 30 per cent in the last six months, against a 3-4 per cent fall in the BSE FMCG and Sensex indices. Given Emami’s December quarter (Q3) numbers, things may not change significantly.

Net sales grew 7.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 811 crore and net profit (excluding exceptional items) remained little changed at Rs 147 crore in Q3 — a tad lower than the Street’s expectations of Rs 815 crore and Rs 149 crore, respectively. The lower sales growth was on account of subdued ...