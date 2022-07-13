Xiaomi India hires 305 freshers from 100 business schools across verticals

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi Pad 5 review: Competitive in price-performance ratio, but imperfect
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge review: Dull design but a solid package otherwise
Xiaomi 11T Pro review: An entry-level premium smartphone ahead of peers
Xiaomi Next launch event at 12 pm: How to watch livestream, what to expect
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Pad 5, smart TV 5A-series launched in India: Details here
-
Smart devices maker Xiaomi India has hired 305 freshers from 100 business schools across verticals, including sales, marketing, and supply chain, a senior official of the company said on Wednesday.
Xiaomi India senior director HR Varun Mohan said that bringing freshers into the company infuses new ideas, a high level of energy and enthusiasm and the average age of employees at the company goes down a bit.
"At Xiaomi we have always taken big bets on young talents. Around 7-8 years, we hired a lot of interns who have been converted to full-time employees and are leading a very successful part of business for us. Out of 305, around 50-55 are women that we have hired," Mohan said.
He said the headcount at the company has now increased to around 1,550 while with indirect employment, the total count is above 60,000 people.
The company has hired freshers under its programme "Mission 300" from 100 business schools across India who are being trained in business verticals like after sales, marketing, supply chain, category, HR, finance among others.
Mohan said hiring was mainly based on the learning aptitude of the candidates.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU