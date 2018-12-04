Yatra partners with Agoda to take Indian hotels to global travellers

Online travel firm com said on Tuesday it has entered into a partnership with global accommodation booking platform to offer inventory of its hotel rooms to the latter's global travellers.

Under the agreement, will have an access to com's inventory of over 100,000 accommodation options in over 1,300 Indian cities and towns, com said in a statement.

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dhruv Shringi said: "We believe this alliance will not only prove beneficial for Agoda's customers, but it will also be valuable for our hotel partners, by providing them incremental global traveller demand."



There is a strong interest from global travellers to visit India, and providing a wide choice of real-time hotel inventory helps ensure a seamless travel booking experience, he added.

"This partnership with Yatra will further enhance our hotel inventory offer in the fast-growing Indian travel market. We look forward to making this partnership a success," CEO John Brown said.