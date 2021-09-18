YES-DHFL case: Rana Kapoor's wife, daughters remanded to judicial custody

-
ALSO READ
Yes Bank-DHFL case: Rana Kapoor's wife, daughter get interim bail
YES Bank's Q1 net soars 355% to Rs 207 crore, highest since Dec 2018
SC asks NCLAT to hear 63 moons plea against DHFL sale within two months
Sebi orders defreezing of bank accounts of former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor
Post Thapar's arrest, CBI seeks to interrogate Rana Kapoor in Avantha case
-
A special CBI court in Mumbai on Saturday denied bail to the wife and two daughters of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in a quid-pro-quo case involving private sector lender DHFL and remanded them to 14-day judicial custody.
Kapoor's wife Bindu and daughters Radha Khanna and Roshini have been named as accused in charge sheets filed by the probe agency in the case, and the court, after taking cognizance of the charge sheet, had summoned the trio.
The three appeared in court and filed for bail through their legal team comprising Vijay Agarwal and Rahul Agarwal, who argued that the charge sheet was filed without Bindu, Radha and Roshni being arrested, and, therefore, as per a Supreme Court judgement, they deserve to be granted bail.
Vijay Agarwal further argued that the court had already exercised the discretion of issuing summons to his clients, which clearly shows there is no need for their arrests.
However, Special Judge S U Wadgaonkar rejected their bail applications and sent them to judicial custody till September 23.
After the prosecution submitted that the jail superintendent wouldn't accept the custody of the accused without an RTPCR report, the court allowed the probe agency to keep the three in judicial custody till it was received.
As per the Central Bureau of Investigation, Kapoor, who is in jail in a related case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, entered into a criminal conspiracy with DHFL's Kapil Wadhawan.
The CBI has stated that between April and June, 2018, Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL).
In return, DHFL's Wadhawan allegedly "paid kickback of Rs 600 crore" to Kapoor in the form of loans to DoIT Urban Ventures, a firm controlled by Kapoor's wife and daughters.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU