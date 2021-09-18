Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market depression treatment drug in US

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Cadila Q4 net up 73% to Rs 679 cr, total income up a marginal 3%
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for cancer, high blood pressure treatment drug
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod for bipolar depression drug
Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus Pharma recall products in US market
Zydus Cadila to sell India animal health business for Rs 2,921 crore
-
Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Saturday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Vortioxetine Tablets, used to treat depression, in the American market.
The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Vortioxetine tablets in the strengths of 5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.
Vortioxetine is used to treat depression. It works by helping to restore the balance of a certain natural substance (serotonin) in the brain.
The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad, Zydus Cadila noted.
The group now has 322 approvals and has so far filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced the filing process in FY 2003-04, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU