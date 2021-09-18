Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market depression treatment drug in US

Drug firm on Saturday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Vortioxetine Tablets, used to treat depression, in the American market.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Vortioxetine tablets in the strengths of 5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg, said in a statement.

Vortioxetine is used to treat It works by helping to restore the balance of a certain natural substance (serotonin) in the brain.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad, noted.

The group now has 322 approvals and has so far filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced the filing process in FY 2003-04, it added.

