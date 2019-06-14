YES Bank on track to raise $1 bn by way of a share sale: CEO Ravneet Gill

YES Bank is on track to raise close to $1 billion by way of a share sale and plans to clean up its books of stressed assets in the next two quarters, in line with its guidance given earlier, said CEO and MD Ravneet Gill.

Reacting to a UBS research report, Gill said the credit cost guidance for the year was given at 205 basis points of which 80 basis points was subsumed in the fourth quarter and as contingency provisions. “And for the rest of the year, we will have it for 125 basis points. We stick to that guidance,” Gill said.

On its large size of below investment grade exposure, Gill said their non-investment grade figure went up from Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore and it was not a very granular portfolio.

“There were a couple of very large names… that created a little bit of concern. The watch list of stressed companies as these companies were caught in cyclical bind in cement, steel and power sectors,” Gill said.



