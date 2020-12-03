YES Bank takes on lease 62,500 sq ft office space in Noida from Max group

-
ALSO READ
Conglomerate Max group to relist Max India on stock exchanges on Friday
Embassy group looking to monetise warehousing biz at a value of Rs 2,000 cr
Embassy Office Parks REIT to invest Rs 1,500 cr to develop office spaces
Max Financial surges 13% as Axis Bank tweaks Max Life Insurance deal terms
Max Group to relist its arm Max India on stock exchanges on Friday
-
Max group's realty arm Max Estates on Thursday said it has leased 62,500 sq ft of office space to YES Bank in its commercial project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Max Estates is a subsidiary of Max Ventures & Industries Ltd (MaxVIL).
In a statement, the company said it has leased about 62,500 sq ft at its commercial project 'Max Towers' in Noida to YES Bank, which plans to relocate its offices from the Central Business District (CBD) to the new location to rationalize cost.
During the last six months, Max Estates has also leased around 25,000 sq ft to Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) Ltd.
"The demand for Grade A office spaces has been growing in Noida mainly due to relatively high rentals in Delhi and Gurugram's established office space locations and emerging supply of better quality assets," MaxVIL Managing Director Sahil Vachani said.
Max Estates has so far leased around 3,90,000 sq ft at Max Towers, which is located on the Delhi Noida Directway (DND). The company did not share the per sq ft rental it charges from tenants, but industry experts said the monthly rent is more than Rs 100 per sq ft.
Premium co-working brand Spaces, Khaitan & Co, Emerson, Veolia, ESRI, Udacity, Grass Valley, Kama Ayurveda and Castus Legal are some of the tenants.
Built with an investment of about Rs 600 crore, with a net leasable area of over 5.5 lakh sq ft, Max Towers is a 21 storey premium commercial office project.
Max Estates is in talks with some other reputed corporates to lease the remaining office space.
The company has so far delivered two commercial real estate projects in the National Capital Region (NCR); one is Max Towers, Noida and second is Max House, Okhla, Delhi.
The first phase of the Max House, Okhla, comprising 1,05,000 sq ft leasable area has been launched for leasing recently. The construction work of the second phase of the project, comprising around 1,00,000 sq ft will start in the fourth quarter of this fiscal.
Max Estates recently commenced construction of its third commercial realty project in Noida to be built at a cost of Rs 400 crore, having New York Life Insurance Company as financial partner.
MaxVIL, which is listed on NSE and BSE, owns and operates a real estate business through its 100 per cent subsidiary Max Estates. It also runs a packaging films business through Max Speciality Films, a 51:49 strategic partnership with Toppan, Japan.
It has a real estate services and management company Max Asset Services and an investment subsidiary Max I., which supports real estate entrepreneurial ventures.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU