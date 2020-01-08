JUST IN
YES Bank to hold board meeting on January 10, discuss fund raising

YES Bank said it would discuss and consider raising of funds by issue equity shares or depository receipts/ convertible bonds/debentures or any other equity-linked securities

Business Standard 

YES Bank

Private lender YES Bank will hold a board meeting on January 10 to discuss fund raising. The bank has been in discussions with potential investors to raise funds for a long time. In an exchange filing, YES Bank said it would discuss and consider raising of funds by issue equity shares or depository receipts/ convertible bonds/debentures or any other equity-linked securities.

First Published: Wed, January 08 2020. 02:53 IST

