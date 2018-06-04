Yet another subpar quarter; operating margins drag India Inc profitability

India Inc revenues grew in double digits for the second consecutive quarter in the January-March 2018 period (Q4FY18) though net profit disappointed. . Sales growth for companies, excluding financials and energy, was at 10.3 per cent, marginally lower than the 11.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth reported in the December 2017 quarter, and was the third highest in 16 quarters. .

However, India Inc failed to impress on the earnings front. The combined net profit (adjusted for exceptional gains and losses) of companies, ex-financials and energy, was down 14.4 per cent YoY during ...