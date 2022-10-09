Your next meal from Zomato may be delivered by CEO Deepinder Goyal

The next meal that you order from could well get delivered by Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of the company. Goyal and other senior managers of the company wear the official red t-shirt once a quarter and deliver orders, revealed Sanjeev Bikchandani, owner of Naukri.com and an investor in .

Bikhchandani today in a tweet said: “Just met @deepigoyal and the @zomato team. Delighted to learn that all senior managers including Deepinder don a red Zomato tee, get onto a motorcycle and spend a day delivering orders themselves at least once a quarter. Deepinder tells me that thus far nobody has recognised him.”

Bikhchandani added that this practice has been followed for the past three years.

Twitterrati’s and users of Zomato lauded the efforts and commented on it as ‘inspiring’ and ‘superb initiative’.

Meanwhile, last week, the company announced that it will be bringing back its food and music carnival, Zomaland to seven cities in 2022-23. The festival will feature 400 restaurants, with Zomato promising 140 hours of entertainment "with an array of artists ranging from pop, punjabi, indie to comedy, a brand-new dining experience, some record-breaking attempts, and a lot of food," said Mathur.

During Zomato's previous 2019 carnival, Zomaland claims to have hosted 150,000 visitors, over 300 restaurants, and served over 370,000 dishes, along with performances from stars like Badshah, Harrdy Sandhu, DIVINE, Ritviz, Tanmay Bhat, Kanan Gill, Abish Mathew, and Rahul Subramanian, among others.