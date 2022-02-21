YouTube adds TikTok-style live rings to show when someone is streaming

-
Google-owned video-streaming giant YouTube is adding a new indicator to show when a channel is live streaming on the platform.
The feature would make it easier to find live content. The new update will display a ring with the word "Live" on it around a channel's profile picture when they are live streaming.
"Really focused on making it easier for users to find live streams on YouTube, so we are rolling out the Live ring feature on mobile. YouTube creators streaming live will now have a ring around the channel avatar and clicking on it will take you directly to the livestream," Neal Mohan, Chief Product Officer, YouTube, said in a statement.
Currently, TikTok uses a pulsing ring effect on a channel's profile picture to alert the user that it is live.
Meanwhile, YouTube TV is finally getting support for picture-in-picture (PiP) on iPhone and iPad.
Mohan said while he couldn't share an exact date, picture-in-picture support on iOS should arrive "hopefully in the next few months" for YouTube TV users.
The feature has been available to Android users for quite a while, but support for YouTube TV users on iOS is long overdue.
YouTube TV is also working on expanding some other features that include surround sound, which was launched last year on a very limited subset of devices.
