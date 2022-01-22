TikTok confirms testing support for paid subscriptions: Report

Short video platform has said that it is testing support for paid subscriptions, paving the way for creators on the short form video platform to charge for their content.

The company did not share details about when it might roll out to creators, how many creators are currently testing it, or what the pay structure might look like, The Verge reported.

Spokesman Zachary Kizer said in an email to The Verge that the subscriptions were a "concept that's been in testing," and that it was "always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the experience."

If adopted, it would be the latest move by to help its creators monetise their content; it introduced its Creator Next hub with monetisation tools, and rolled out its tipping feature to eligible creators in December, after testing it with a smaller group, the report said.

According to the report, TikTok's test of paid subscribers follows Instagram's announcement that it, too, is launching a test of paid subscriptions with a small number of creators and influencers.

Subscribers will pay a monthly fee to access exclusive content from creators they follow, including Stories and Live videos.

--IANS

vc/sks

