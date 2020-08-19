Zee Entertainment expects advertising growth to bounce back in Q3

Pegged back by a sharp fall in advertising revenues, Zee Entertainment reported a disappointing June quarter performance. Though viewership went up during the quarter, weak spending by corporates due to Covid-19 led to a 66 per cent fall in advertising revenue.

The share of the segment to overall revenues came down to 32 per cent in the quarter as compared to nearly 60 per cent a year ago. However, the company highlighted that advertising revenues are on an uptrend over the last few months with advertisers gradually coming back led by the FMCG sector. The company expects growth to ...