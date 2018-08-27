ZEE Ltd reveals new channel bouquets in keeping with TRAI tariff order

Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), is planning to launch multiple channel bouquets in different languages across India. All channels will be available on a-la-carte basis, as required by the regulations set by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Consumers will also have the option to choose from specifically created bouquets for Hindi speaking markets (HSM) and different regional language markets (Marathi, Bangla, Odia, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam).

In March this year, the body had passed a regulation that mandated all broadcasters to declare the maximum retail price of its channels and distribution platforms were asked to do the same with distribution retail prices. Broadcasters have till August 31 to do so, while distribution platforms ( operators etc) have until the end of the calendar year. The order was challenged in the Madras High Court, however, the court upheld the order passed by in July.

For each market, will offer multiple bouquets available to consumers across the country at different price points. Each bouquet would constitute a mix of channels of different genres including general entertainment, movies, news, infotainment and music. The starting bouquet is likely to exclude English entertainment and English movie channels whereas the premium bouquet would include all channels offered by

is likely to keep the prices of Hindi language bouquets from Rs 45 onwards. For other languages, bouquet prices will be higher in those markets where Zee has multiple offerings and lower in other cases. For the high definition (HD) consumers, Zee is creating additional bouquets which will make it convenient for various operators to offer to their respective subscribers. The Hindi language bouquets are likely to be priced Rs 60 upwards.

has decided to offer all its channels along with its other popular channels like Zee Anmol, Big Ganga and Big Magic as part of these pay bouquets. As a result, these channels would not be available in the FTA pack.