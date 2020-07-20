ZEE5 appoints Manish Kalra as senior VP, business head for AVOD service

JUST IN
HDFC Bank's Q1 brings some relief to investors despite higher bad loans
Digital entertainment platform ZEE5 India on Monday said it has appointed Manish Kalra as senior vice president and business head to lead AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) service

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Digital entertainment platform ZEE5 India on Monday said it has appointed Manish Kalra as senior vice president and business head to lead AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) service.

In his new role, Kalra will be responsible for overall AVOD business, developing the platform and content marketing strategy, including strategy for user acquisition and retention campaigns, partnerships and alliances for distribution and consumption of the AVOD content on the platform and driving overall growth, ZEE5 said in a statement.

Kalra brings with him an experience of over 19 years in online business and marketing space. Prior to this, over the last 10 years, he has taken up various leadership roles like CMO, CBO and CEO in various online organisations like Amazon, MakeMyTrip.com, Craftsvilla.com and Homeshop18, it added.

ZEE5 India is a digital entertainment destination launched by media and entertainment firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

First Published: Mon, July 20 2020. 15:33 IST

