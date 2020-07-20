ZEE5 appoints Manish Kalra as senior VP, business head for AVOD service

Digital entertainment platform India on Monday said it has appointed Manish Kalra as senior vice president and business head to lead AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) service.

In his new role, Kalra will be responsible for overall AVOD business, developing the platform and content marketing strategy, including strategy for user acquisition and retention campaigns, partnerships and alliances for distribution and consumption of the AVOD content on the platform and driving overall growth, said in a statement.

Kalra brings with him an experience of over 19 years in online business and marketing space. Prior to this, over the last 10 years, he has taken up various leadership roles like CMO, CBO and CEO in various online organisations like Amazon, MakeMyTrip.com, Craftsvilla.com and Homeshop18, it added.

India is a digital entertainment destination launched by media and entertainment firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

