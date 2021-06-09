Zomato names Chief People Officer Akriti Chopra as co-founder ahead of IPO

-
IPO-bound Zomato has named its Chief People Officer Akriti Chopra as a founder of the food delivery platform.
In a mail to employees, founder and Chief Executive Deepinder Goyal said, “She’s mostly been behind the scenes all these years, working hard and building an impeccable finance team which keeps our engines running flawlessly. The quality of her work, her work ethic, and the insane ownership of the team she’s built, all shone very brightly (and continues to) over the last few months as we prepared ourselves our IPO.”
This is not the first time Zomato has elevated an executive to the position of co-founder.
Last year, it named Mohit Gupta, the CEO of its food delivery business, as co-founder. Gaurav Gupta, the chief operating officer, was also named co-founder earlier.
Chopra has been with Zomato since November 2011, when she was Senior Manager, Finance & Operations. She was chief financial officer until October last year, and handed over the title to Akshant Goyal.
Zomato filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India in April, the first step towards its $1.1 billion IPO.
