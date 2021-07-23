Zomato, Paytm, others face temporary disruption after Akamai outage

-
Various online platforms in the country, including Zomato and Paytm, faced temporary disruption in services late Thursday evening due to a global outage at internet infrastructure company Akamai Technologies.
In a tweet around 10 PM IST, Akamai said it was experiencing a service disruption. It said it was actively investigating the issue, and clarified that this was not the result of a cyberattack on its platform.
In a later update at 10.42 PM IST, Akamai said it has implemented a fix for the issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations.
"We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated," it added.
Fintech major Paytm had tweeted that "some Paytm services are affected due to global outage at Akamai".
In a later tweet, Paytm said all its services "are back online and working smoothly like before."
Zomato too attributed the outage on its app to the "widespread Akamai outage". "Phew! We are back!" read its latest tweet.
Several users have reported outages on the internet outage tracker website DownDetector.
Last month too, several major websites across the world, including the UK government's Gov.uk, had crashed for some time due to an outage at global website hosting service Fastly.
