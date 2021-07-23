Tata sets up Rs 100 crore tea packaging unit in Odisha

-
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated a tea packaging unit of Tata Consumer Products Ltd at Gopalpur in the state's Ganjam district.
The plant was commissioned in a span of 18 months with an investment of Rs 100 crore, officials said.
It will provide employment opportunities to more than 900 persons, they said, adding that it will be developed as the largest tea packaging plant in the country.
It has a production capacity of 15 million kg of tea, which will be further enhanced to 50 million kg, they said.
The unit will cater to the needs of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, besides the states in central India, officials said.
The unit will be run by Amalgamated Plantations, an associate of Tata Consumer Products.
The chief minister appreciated the role of the Tata Group in the industrial development of Odisha.
"They have also come forward in catalysing social development through partnering with the Government of Odisha in education, health and skill development initiatives. I thank Tata Group for assisting the state government in mobilising medical oxygen, PSA, plants and critical accessories during the COVID pandemic," he said.
Patnaik said that Odisha has continued to remain at the forefront of industrial development in India.
The ongoing diversification of industries will further improve the employment opportunities in Odisha, he said.
Tata Steel MD TV Narendran said that his company has invested over Rs 60,000 crore in the state in the last five years.
"Tata Steel has invested Rs 500 crore for infrastructure development at Gopalpur SEZ," said Sunil D'souza, CEO and MD of Tata Consumer Products.
