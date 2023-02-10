JUST IN
Business Standard

Zomato verticals outshine its core business to deliver the goods

Zomato's quick commerce arm Blinkit saw its gross order value (GOV) increase by 18 per cent QoQ

Topics
Zomato

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Zomato
Photo: Shutterstock

As the industry-wide slowdown in food delivery business continues to affect Zomato’s numbers, with the food aggregator’s losses widening to Rs 346.6 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal year (Q3FY23), the firm’s side ventures-Blinkit, Zomato Gold and Hyperpure-continue to outshine its core business.

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 20:27 IST

