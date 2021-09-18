Wipro launches co-innovation space with Google Cloud in Bengaluru

-
ALSO READ
Wipro Q1 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 3,243 crore, beats Street estimates
Ebit margin drop, BFSI boost: Analysts' expectation from Wipro's Q4 nos
Wipro Q4 profit jumps 28% YoY to Rs 2,972 crore; revenue rises 3.4%
Wipro eyes 2-4% sequential revenue growth in Q1, closed 12 deals last qtr
Wipro Q4 net profit rises 27% to Rs 2,970 crore, 'best' result in a decade
-
IT services major Wipro on Friday announced the launch of the Wipro-Google Cloud Innovation Arena in Bengaluru to accelerate adoption of cloud services.
This cloud collaboration space will provide in-house technical expertise, ensure seamless cloud adoption, and accelerate innovation to drive business transformation for customers, a statement said.
"By combining the expertise and resources of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and Google Cloud, this jointly developed innovation centre will offer a unique combination of people, processes, and platforms that will collectively create a futuristic experience for customers globally," it added.
This arena will also showcase the talent, tools and best practices required to develop and deploy applications on Google Cloud.
"We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Google Cloud, and look forward to leveraging the Wipro-Google Cloud Innovation Arena to increase cloud capabilities, build solutions across industries, and help our customers simplify their processes and workflows," Wipro Senior Vice President, Global Head of Ecosystems and Partnerships Jason Eichenholz said.
This new Innovation Arena is the latest example of Wipro's continued commitment to providing customers with world-class resources and support, and a vision for their cloud future, he added.
"Innovation and business differentiation are key drivers of cloud adoption, which is why innovation labs where customers can brainstorm, design, and pilot innovation use cases with the help of industry experts have become increasingly important, Google Cloud Corporate Vice President (Partner Ecosystem) Kevin Ichhpurani said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU