Zydus Cadila Q4 net up 73% to Rs 679 cr, total income up a marginal 3%

posted a 73 per cent surge in its net profit, year on year, to Rs 679 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

However, the company's total income from operations grew by just three per cent to Rs 3,847 crore, from Rs 3,752 crore during corresponding period of the previous year.

For the full year ended March 31, 2021, the company had a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,134 crore and total income from operations of Rs 15,102 crore.

Zydus Cadila's domestic business grew 18 per cent during the quarter to Rs 1,772 crore, with the human health formulations business growing by 15 per cent while the consumer wellness business grew by 22 per cent.

The US formulations business registered revenues of Rs 1,509 crore during the quarter. Strengthening its regulatory pipeline, the company filed 22 additional ANDAs during the year with the USFDA, taking the cumulative to 412. received 35 ANDA approvals during the year, taking the total to 317 product approvals.

During Q4 of FY21, the company launched Virafin (Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b, or PegIFN) to treat moderate infection in adult Covid-19 patients. Meanwhile, ZyCoV-D, the company’s plasmid DNA vaccine is at an advanced stage of Phase-3 clinical trials and the data is expected to be submitted to the regulators in June 2021.