Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA's nod for generic hypertension drug

Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market blood pressure lowering drug Bisoprolol Fumarate and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets in the American market.
The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the generic medication in multiple strengths, the Ahmedabad-based drug maker said in a statement.
Bisoprolol Fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide combination is indicated to treat high blood pressure (hypertension).
The drug will be manufactured at the company's formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, the company said.
As per IQVIA MAT September 2022 data, Bisoprolol Fumarate and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets had annual sales of USD 27.1 million in the United States.
First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 14:34 IST
