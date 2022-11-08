JUST IN
Business Standard

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA's nod for generic hypertension drug

Bisoprolol Fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide combination is indicated to treat high blood pressure (hypertension)

Topics
Zydus Lifesciences | USFDA | Hypertension

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Cadila Healthcare changes name to Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market blood pressure lowering drug Bisoprolol Fumarate and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets in the American market.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the generic medication in multiple strengths, the Ahmedabad-based drug maker said in a statement.

Bisoprolol Fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide combination is indicated to treat high blood pressure (hypertension).

The drug will be manufactured at the company's formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, the company said.

As per IQVIA MAT September 2022 data, Bisoprolol Fumarate and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets had annual sales of USD 27.1 million in the United States.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 14:34 IST

