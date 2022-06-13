JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Most signals point to deeper correction in equities, Nifty may hit 14,500
Business Standard

Zydus Lifesciences' Rs 750 cr-share buyback open between June 23-July 6

The drug firm, earlier known as Cadila Healthcare, has fixed July 15, 2022 as the last date for the settlement of bids on stock exchanges which may even happen early, as per a regulatory filing.

Topics
Zydus Lifesciences | Share buybacks | pharmaceutical firms

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Zydus Lifesciences
Zydus Lifesciences's board has approved the proposal to buyback a little over 1.15 crore shares.

Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said its Rs 750 crore-share buyback offer will commence on June 23 and close on July 6.

The drug firm, earlier known as Cadila Healthcare, has fixed July 15, 2022 as the last date for the settlement of bids on stock exchanges which may even happen early, as per a regulatory filing.

The company's board has approved the proposal to buyback a little over 1.15 crore shares, representing up to 1.13 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company, for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 750 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, June 13 2022. 21:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.