Zydus unit to acquire brand from US-based BridgeBio Pharma

-
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi League 8: Gujarat Giants hold U Mumba to a thrilling tie
Pro Kabaddi League 8: Gujarat Giants eke out 37-35 win over Tamil Thalaivas
PM Modi calls upon private firms to enter medical sector in big way
Gaming giants lose $60 billion on China's sermon against profit
China tightens political control of internet giants
-
Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said its subsidiary has inked a pact to acquire a brand from the US-based BridgeBio Pharma.
Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc -- a US-based wholly owned subsidiary of Zydus Lifesciences -- and BridgeBio Pharma, Inc have executed an asset purchase agreement for the sale of Nulibry (Fosdenopterin) for injection.
The product is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to reduce the risk of mortality in patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type A, which is an ultra-rare, life-threatening paediatric genetic disorder.
Under the terms of the agreement, Sentynl will be responsible for the ongoing development and commercialisation of Nulibry in the US and developing, manufacturing and commercialising it globally, Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement.
BridgeBio will share development responsibilities for Fosdenopterin through approval of the marketing authorisation application already under accelerated assessment with the European Medicines Agency and through approval of its regulatory submission with the Israeli Ministry of Health, it added.
Sentynl will provide cash payments upon the achievement of certain regulatory milestones, the drug firm said.
BridgeBio will be eligible to receive commercial milestone payments as well as tiered royalties on adjusted net sales of Nulibry, it added.
"We are focused on our core purpose to empower patients suffering from rare disease with the freedom to live healthier and fulfilled lives. Molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) is an unmet healthcare need affecting new-borns. With this, we aim to make a radical contribution to the lives of children suffering from this disease," Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel noted.
The agreement further adds to company's portfolio of medicines for rare and orphan diseases, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU