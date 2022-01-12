1,804 fresh Covid-19 cases and three deaths in Himachal Pradesh

-
Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 1,804 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 2,36,639, while three more deaths pushed the toll to 3,870, a health official said.
Two persons succumbed to the disease in Shimla and one in Kangra district, he added.
Eight of the total 12 districts in the state reported cases between 107 and 411, the official said.
The highest 411 fresh cases were found in Kangra, followed by 334 in Solan, 193 in Shimla, 161 in Mandi, 156 in Hamirpur, 151 in Una, 119 in Sirmaur, 107 in Bilaspur, 94 in Kullu, 38 in Chamba, 36 in Kinnaur and four in Lahaul-Spiti, he added.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 6,937 from 5,476 on Tuesday, the official said.
As many as 338 more patients recovered from the viral disease. The total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh now stands at 2,25,800, he said.
