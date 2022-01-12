Maharashtra's Covid-19 case tally sharply rises to 46,723; 32 more die

-
ALSO READ
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
-
Maharashtra recorded 46,723 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a jump of 12,299 infections from a day ago, and 32 fresh fatalities, the health department said.
The new cases included 86 Omicron infections, it said in a bulletin. On Tuesday, the state had reported 34,424 coronavirus cases and 22 deaths. The bulletin said 28,041 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of those recovered from the infection to 66,49,111.
The recovery rate in the state stands at 94.52 per cent, while the active tally is at 2,40,122, it added. On the new strain of COVID-19, the department said, Today, 86 patients with the Omicron infection have been reported in the state. Out of these, 25 patients have been reported by the National Center for Cell Science, 30 by the National Institute of Virology and 31 by B J Medical College. Giving the break-up of Omicron infections, it said Mumbai reported 21 cases, Pune Municipal Corporation (53), Pimpri-Chinchwad (6), Pune rural (one), Satara (three) and Nashik (two).
Till date, a total of 1,367 patients infected with the highly contagious strain
have been reported in the state. Currently, 15,29,452 people are in home quarantine and another 6,951 in institutional quarantine, the department added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU