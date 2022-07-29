IT law takedown provision used to block Krafton BGMI game: Reports

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's government blocked access to Krafton's battle-royale game BGMI under the same provision of its which it has invoked since 2020 to ban Chinese apps on grounds of security, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The section 69A of India's allows the government to block public access to content in the interest of security, among other reasons. Orders issued under the section are generally confidential in nature.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)