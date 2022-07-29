JUST IN

Business Standard

IT law takedown provision used to block Krafton BGMI game: Reports

India's government blocked access to Krafton's battle-royale game BGMI under the same provision of its IT law which it has invoked since 2020 to ban Chinese apps on grounds of national security

Topics
IT law | indian government | Battlegrounds

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 
Battlegrounds Mobile game India, BGMI
Representative Image

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's government blocked access to Krafton's battle-royale game BGMI under the same provision of its IT law which it has invoked since 2020 to ban Chinese apps on grounds of national security, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The section 69A of India's IT law allows the government to block public access to content in the interest of national security, among other reasons. Orders issued under the section are generally confidential in nature.

 

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 10:46 IST

