1 killed, 6 injured as wild boars go on rampage in Odisha's Ganjam village

A 62-year-old woman was killed and six others were injured when wild boars attacked them in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday, police said

Berhampur 

A wild boar

A 62-year-old woman was killed and six others were injured when wild boars attacked them in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in Ramapalli village near Kodala in Polasara forest range, they said.

People of Ramapalli, Beruabadi and Marudi villages were working in their farmland when they were attacked by the wild boars, said Dilip Kumar Rout, the divisional forest officer (DFO) of Ghumusar South.

Bharati Swain succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the Kodala Community Health Centre, he said.

Those injured were later shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. The conditions of two of them are stated to be serious, officials said.

"The wild boars, which have strayed into the area, have destroyed crops on acres of land," said Debendra Swain of Ramapalli village.

The DFO said 30 forest personnel have been deployed to capture the wild boars.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 22:59 IST

