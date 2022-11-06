1 killed, 6 injured as wild boars go on rampage in Odisha's Ganjam village

-
ALSO READ
How turtle conservation led to protection for other species in Odisha
Monkeypox may become endemic in America's wild animals, says report
At least 9 killed, 13 injured as tempo-lorry collides in Karnataka
1 killed, 5 severely injured after cooking gas cylinder blast in Lucknow
At least 5 killed, 23 injured in clash among rival gangs at Ecuador prison
-
A 62-year-old woman was killed and six others were injured when wild boars attacked them in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday, police said.
The incident happened in Ramapalli village near Kodala in Polasara forest range, they said.
People of Ramapalli, Beruabadi and Marudi villages were working in their farmland when they were attacked by the wild boars, said Dilip Kumar Rout, the divisional forest officer (DFO) of Ghumusar South.
Bharati Swain succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the Kodala Community Health Centre, he said.
Those injured were later shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. The conditions of two of them are stated to be serious, officials said.
"The wild boars, which have strayed into the area, have destroyed crops on acres of land," said Debendra Swain of Ramapalli village.
The DFO said 30 forest personnel have been deployed to capture the wild boars.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 22:59 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU