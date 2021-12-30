10 new Omicron cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, case tally now 16

on Wednesday reported 10 new cases of variant with which the total case tally in the state rose to 16.

All the patients are healthy and are in isolation, the state's health department informed in an official statement.

Of the 10 new cases, one is a returnee from Kuwait, one from Nigeria, one from Saudi Arabia, two each from the United States of America and from the United Arab Emirates and three are contacts of the travellers.

Of the 10 cases, six are male patients and four are female.

"All contacts of the cases are Traced, Tested and the Positive samples are sent for Genome sequencing," the health department said.

It further advised people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and urged people to get the vaccination.

Meanwhile, India's case tally has crossed 750 mark.

