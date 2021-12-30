10 new Omicron cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, case tally now 16

-
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh reports 2,252 new Covid cases, 15 deaths in past 24 hours
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
12 new Omicron cases reported in Karnataka, tally rises to 31
Entire state knows how frustrated Chandrababu Naidu is: Andhra CM
Andhra Pradesh govt to repeal its controversial three-capitals law
-
Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 10 new cases of coronavirus variant Omicron with which the total case tally in the state rose to 16.
All the patients are healthy and are in isolation, the state's health department informed in an official statement.
Of the 10 new Omicron cases, one is a returnee from Kuwait, one from Nigeria, one from Saudi Arabia, two each from the United States of America and from the United Arab Emirates and three are contacts of the travellers.
Of the 10 cases, six are male patients and four are female.
"All contacts of the cases are Traced, Tested and the Positive samples are sent for Genome sequencing," the health department said.
It further advised people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and urged people to get the vaccination.
Meanwhile, India's Omicron case tally has crossed 750 mark.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU