Noida's active Covid-19 caseload reaches 99, highest in Uttar Pradesh

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday recorded 21 new COVID-19 infections that pushed the number of active cases in the district to 99 the highest in Uttar Pradesh, official data showed.

Ghaziabad, adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar, also recorded 13 new cases that pushed its tally of active infections to 75 the third highest in the state, the data showed.

currently has 473 active cases of COVID-19, according to the data shared by the state's health department for a 24-hour period.

State capital Lucknow had 90 active cases, the second highest in the state after Gautam Buddh Nagar, the statistics showed.

So far, Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 468 deaths due to the pandemic, while Ghaziabad has logged 461 such fatalities, according to the official data.

COVID-19 cases had reduced to single digit figures both in Gautam Buddh Nagar as well as Ghaziabad but surged again this month amid fears of a third wave of the pandemic, as night curfews were also brought back in UP from December 25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)