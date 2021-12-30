Civic, police dept chiefs hold meeting to curb Covid spread in Bengaluru

-
-
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday instructed the concerned officials to take necessary measures to control the spread of Covid-19 and its latest variant Omicron in BBMP limits by taking up joint operations with the police, ensuring strict enforcement of the regulations issued by the state government on Wednesday.
Addressing a virtual joint meeting of BBMP and the police department, Gupta said that on an average, 150-200 Covid cases are being reported from within the BBMP limits everyday.
"In the past three days, the number of cases has gone up to 250. So it is necessarary to check the virus spread. For this, BBMP officials and police personnel will have to take up joint operations," he said.
Gupta said that the regulations issued by the state government must be enforced strictly. Restaurants, pubs and clubs should only be allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity. The personnel working there must have RT-PCR negative certificate and they must be double vaccinated. Only those customers should be allowed who have taken both doses of the vaccine, he said.
As per the guidelines, New Year celebrations would not be allowed anywhere in the city after 10 pm. Actions would be taken if any such cases are found, Gupta said.
Speaking at the meeting, city police commissioner Kamal Pant said, "Night curfew after 10 pm is being enforced strictly in the city to control the spread of Covid-19. Regulations issued by the government should be enforced strictly. Measures should be taken to avoid public gatherings."
