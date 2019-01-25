'10 year challenge' calls attention to striking changes the Earth has seen

What: The hashtag promoting the “10 year challenge”, the latest trend on social media, has resulted in the collation of striking images of how the earth has changed over the last one decade.

From colossal glaciers being reduced to a few bits of ice, and thriving, colourful coral reefs being reduced to a mass of bleached wasteland, these pictures have come as a frightening wakeup call to the effects of climate change and global warming. Much like the Kiki challenge, which saw people posting dancing videos, the 10-year challenge also started as a fun activity, but one that was ...