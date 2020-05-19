100 to 100k Covid cases in 64 days: Where does India stand on world curve?

India's Covid-19 cases climbed from 100 to 100,000 in 64 days — more than twice the number of days when compared with the United States and Spain, according to data from Worldometer.

Worldometers, run by an international team of developers, researchers, and volunteers, gives live world statistics on population and disease count, among others.

India's Covid-19 count breached the 100,000 mark on Tuesday but the spread of infection is slower when compared to other countries taken into consideration by Worldometers.

Countries like Germany, France, United Kingdom, among others, which have more advanced facilities, saw the jump from 100 to 100,000 cases in fewer number of days when compared with

According to the comparison table by Worldometers, USA, Spain, and took 25, 30 and 35 days, respectively, for crossing the 100,000 tally.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE

Even (36), France (39) and United Kingdom (42) lose out to when it comes to slowing down the spread of infection in the country.

The feat is remarkable considering India's population is the second-largest in the world, next only to China, and it edges out to the USA, which has the third-highest population by over a billion men and women.

also has one of the lowest mortality rates due to the infection at 3.2 per cent, Union Health Dr Harsh Vardhan had said on May 12.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total Covid-19 cases in the country reached 1,01,139 today with a single-day jump of 4,970 cases. As many as 134 deaths were reported due to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,163.