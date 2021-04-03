100mn Americans receive at least 1 Covid vax dose, says official

-
-
More than 100 million people in the US have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
About 157 million Covid-19 vaccine shots have been administered as of Friday, while more than 204 million doses have been distributed across the country, Xinhua news agency reported.
A total of 101,804,762 Americans have received at lease one dose, while over 57.9 million Americans have been fully vaccinated.
The fully vaccinated people are about 17.5 per cent of the whole population.
Among the fully vaccinated, about 29.2 million people are 65 years of age or older, accounting for 53.5 per cent, CDC data show.
President Joe Biden announced last week that his administration planned to administer 200 million vaccine doses to Americans in his first 100 days in office.
