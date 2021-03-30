Johnson & Johnson to give Africa 400 million Covid-19 vaccines

-
ALSO READ
Vaccine alliance to set aside up to 100 million doses for emergency
Over 4 million vaccinated against Covid-19 in Maharashtra since Jan 16
Over 20 million Covid vaccine doses administered till Saturday 7 pm: Govt
US to buy additional 100 million doses of J&J's Covid-19 vaccine
20 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses administered on Friday, highest so far: Govt
-
Johnson & Johnson says it's agreed to provide up to 400 million doses of its one-dose COVID-19 vaccine to African countries, starting this summer.
The drugmaker said under its agreement with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust, the company will provide up to 220 million vaccine doses for the African Union's 55 member countries, with delivery beginning in the July-to-September quarter.
The trust will be able to order 180 million additional doses from J&J, for a total of up to 400 million shots through 2022.
The company's vaccine still must receive authorisation from regulators in the African countries, but the World Health Organization approved it for emergency use on March 12.
J&J also has a tentative agreement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to help support the WHO-backed COVAX program to get COVID-19 vaccines to 190 low-and middle-income countries, many of them in Africa.
Johnson & Johnson and Gavi still need to sign an advance purchase agreement to provide up to 500 million doses of J&J's vaccine to that program through 2022.
Aspen Pharmacare of South Africa, which is part of J&J's global supply and manufacturing network for its vaccine, will support vaccine shipments to the African Union.
In late-stage testing, J&J's vaccine prevented about 67per cent of symptomatic infections with the coronavirus and was 85per cent effective at preventing severe disease, beginning 28 days after vaccination.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU