11,300 'Made in India' ventilators dispatched so far: Dr Harsh Vardhan

As many as 11,300 'Made in India' ventilators have been dispatched so far and 6,154 have been delivered to the hospitals, said Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare.
"So far, 11,300 'Make In India' ventilators have been dispatched; 6,154 delivered to hospitals. Ministry of Health is also supplying 1.02 lakh oxygen cylinders across India; 72,293 delivered," Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted on Saturday.
"Over 6.12 crore HCQ (Hydroxychloroquine) tablets distributed," read an infographic shared by Dr Harsh Vardhan.
India on Friday reported its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases with 22,771 cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
With these new cases, India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 6,48,315, out of which there are 2,35,433 active cases in the country and 3,94,227 cases have been cured/discharged or migrated.Health
