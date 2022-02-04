114 genetic variants associated with oral cancer identified, reveals study

-
ALSO READ
Of 610,000 cancers reported in 2012-19, 7.9% were childhood cases: Report
Northeastern states experience higher burden of cancers in men, women: ICMR
Cells with cancer-related mutations overtake human tissue with age: Study
Pandemic has fed a frightening rise in inequalities: UN on Human Rights Day
Polyp removed from Biden's colon was potentially pre-cancerous: Doctor
-
In what is claimed to be path-breaking research, the city-based government institute, along with HCG, has identified 114 genetic variants which cause oral cancer in humans.
The study has revealed key genetic signatures also that can predict survival in oral cancer patients with over 90 percent accuracy.
Karnataka Minister for IT/BT and S&T C N Ashwath Narayan said, the research was conducted jointly by IBAB (Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology), an institute set up by Department of IT/BT, and research doctors from HCG, using state-of-the-art genomics facility located at IBAB.
The study made extensive use of advanced machine learning and bio-informatics, he was quoted as saying by his office in a press release.
Though the oral cancer is one of the most common in the country (40 percent of all cancer cases), this was the first time such an extensive study had been carried out relating to this. The data obtained in the research has been compared with western genetics. The work has already been acknowledged by international bodies like the Royal College of Surgeons of England. The study report has also been published in a highly acclaimed medical journal, the Minister said.
The analysis of mutations gave out a list of unique genes associated with 114 novel variants of which 35 were oncogenes, 11 tumor suppressors, and two DNA damage repair genes, he said adding that the research would guide towards cell-targeted personalised treatment.
Noting that the researchers have identified novel mutations in the IRAK1 gene, which would pave way to provide target-directed treatment without affecting the healthy cells in the body, Narayan said there was a plan to collaborate with pharmaceutical companies.
"This is going to be an important contribution from Karnataka not only to the country but also to the entire world. This will enable us to solve the mystery of cancer genetics and save more lives in the coming years," he added.
Dr. Vishal Rao, Dean, Centre for Academic Research, HCG Cancer Centre, said, "This extensive research would not have been possible by private hospitals alone without government's cooperation. The government of Karnataka facilitated the clinicians and researchers to work on a common platform."
Currently, oral cancer is found to recur in up to 50 per cent of cases even after the best treatment, but the present research would make it possible to provide treatment in an effective way such that the disease does not recur and enables precise treatment with improved quality of life, said professor Vibha Choudhary, IBAB, said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU