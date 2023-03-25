12 people hurt, 30 houses damaged as tornado hits Punjab's Fazilka

-
ALSO READ
As tornadoes hit Alabama, survivors hid in tubs, shipping containers
Powerful storms slam central Alabama; at least 6 killed, 12 injured
Tornadoes hit US south, two fatalities reported in Alabama, several injured
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, areas under blizzard threat
ESL Steel capacity expansion by next year: Vedanta's Sunil Duggal
-
At least 12 people were injured and 30 houses damaged after a tornado hit the Bakenwala village in this Punjab district, officials said on Saturday.
The tornado also damaged standing crops in the fields and kinnow orchards, they said.
Bakenwala resident Gurmukh Singh said, "Villagers saw the tornado around 4 pm on Friday."
It caused damage in a 2-2.5-km area, he said.
Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal, who visited the affected village, said the administration shifted those villagers whose houses were damaged to the local government school.
"The administration will also begin the process to assess the loss of property and crop that will be compensated by the government," Duggal said.
A video of the tornado wreaking havoc was widely circulated on social media.
The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital in Fazilka.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, March 25 2023. 16:17 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU