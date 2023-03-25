PM inaugurates new Metro line in Bengaluru, takes a ride with staff, worker

Prime Minister on Friday inaugurated the 13.71 km Whitefield (Kadugodi)-to-Krishnarajapuram Metro Line here, which has 12 stations, and was built at a cost of Rs 4,249 crore.

He also took a ride on the Metro and interacted with people from different walks of life, including Metro rail staff, metro construction workers and students.

The Prime Minister walked up to the ticket counter and then passed through the entry gate, as a common passenger would, to board the Metro train.

He was accompanied by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, among others.

Officials said this section was the eastern extension to the operational East-West Corridor (Purple Line) from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield Station.

Of the 15.81 km extension under construction, the 13.71 km section from K R Puram to Whitefield was inaugurated on Saturday, which officials said would cut down the journey time on this route by 40 per cent and reduce road traffic congestion.

The new line of the Metro would benefit five lakh to six lakh Bengalurians working in tech parks, export promotion industrial areas, malls, hospitals and several Fortune 500 companies, it was noted.

Five trains of six coaches each, bought from BEML Limited, would be operated on this route, the officials said, adding that more trains would be kept as backup.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)