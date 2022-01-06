125 flyers on charter flight from Italy test positive for Covid in Amritsar

A total of 125 passengers on a Milan- charter flight were found to be Covid-positive when tested on arrival, government officials said on Thursday.

Officials said there were a total of 179 passengers on the charter flight YU-661 that landed at the airport at around 1.30 PM on Wednesday.

Since Italy is one of the "at risk" countries according to the Union Health Ministry, all eligible passengers -- 160 in this case -- were tested for COVID-19 and 125 of them were found to be positive, they mentioned.

Out of total 179 passengers, 19 were children or infant so they were exempt from on-arrival RT-PCR testing, they said.

The charter flight between Milan in Italy and in Punjab was operated by Portuguese company EuroAtlantic Airways, they mentioned.

