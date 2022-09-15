126 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra's Thane, no death; tally at 744,127

As many as 126 new coronavirus infections were detected in Maharashtra's district in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Thursday morning.

It took the tally of cases in the district to 7,44,127.

There are now 999 active cases in the district.

With no pandemic-related death being reported, the toll stood at 11,956. As many as 7,31,799 persons have recovered from coronavirus infection in the district so far.

