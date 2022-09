Maharashtra sees 881 Covid-19 cases, five deaths; active tally at 5,426

on Wednesday reported 881 cases and five fatalities, the health department said in a bulletin.

With the fresh additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 81,12,857 and the to 1,48,298.

A day earlier, the state recorded 730 infections and four fatalities.

Mumbai recorded 203 fresh cases.

Of the five fatalities, two each were recorded in Mumbai and Thane city, while one death was reported from the Raigad district, it said.

Maharashtra's case fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent.

The state is left with 5,426 active cases after 963 patients recovered from infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recoveries to 79,59,133, the department said.

A total of 28,539 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples tested so far in to 8,44,38,115.

