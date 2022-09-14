JUST IN
India warming up to vast potential of crowd-funding for healthcare
Whole world is looking at India for knowledge, says RSS chief Bhagwat
No plans to set up any auto component plant in Punjab, says BMW Group
Covid may up risk of developing Alzheimer's disease among the older: Study
Digital engineering taking lead in engineering R&D in India: Report
India-China disengagement at PP-15 'one problem less' on border: Jaishankar
Rajnath conveys concerns to US over sustenance package for Pak's F-16 fleet
Govt clears proposal to grant ST status to several communities in 5 states
Safe to consume milk from LSD-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Cabinet approves proposal to add Himachal's Hatti community to ST list
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
India warming up to vast potential of crowd-funding for healthcare
Business Standard

Maharashtra sees 881 Covid-19 cases, five deaths; active tally at 5,426

Of the five fatalities, two each were recorded in Mumbai and Thane city, while one death was reported from the Raigad district, it said.

Topics
Maharashtra | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 881 coronavirus cases and five fatalities, the health department said in a bulletin.

With the fresh additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 81,12,857 and the death toll to 1,48,298.

A day earlier, the state recorded 730 infections and four fatalities.

Mumbai recorded 203 fresh coronavirus cases.

Of the five fatalities, two each were recorded in Mumbai and Thane city, while one death was reported from the Raigad district, it said.

Maharashtra's case fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent.

The state is left with 5,426 active cases after 963 patients recovered from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recoveries to 79,59,133, the department said.

A total of 28,539 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra to 8,44,38,115.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Fresh cases: 881, total cases 81,12,857, fatalities 1,48,298, active cases 5,426, tests 28,539, recoveries 79,59,133.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 20:11 IST

`