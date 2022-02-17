JUST IN
Business Standard

13 killed after falling into well in UP's Kushinagar during wedding ritual

Ten people were also injured in the incident

Press Trust of India  |  Kushinagar 

The incident happened during a wedding program wherein some people were sitting on a slab of a well & due to heavy load,the slab broke: Akhil Kumar, ADG, Gorakhpur Zone | Photo: ANI
Thirteen women and girls died after falling into a well while performing a marriage ritual in Uttar Pradesh's Khushinagar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Naurangiya Tola village when an iron net, they were sitting on, broke, they said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to extend all possible help.

On Wednesday night, a pre-wedding ritual of "haldi" was being performed. Some women and girls were sitting on the iron net and it suddenly broke and fell into the well, District Magistrate S Rajalingam said.

Ten people were also injured in the incident, he said.

First Published: Thu, February 17 2022. 09:08 IST

