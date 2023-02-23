JUST IN
ED questions Delhi CM Kejriwal's PA in excise policy money laundering case
Business Standard

13 wagons of goods train derail near freight corridor in Bihar's Dehri

The operation of the dedicated freight corridor, both up and down, has been disrupted

Topics
Train derailments | Bihar

ANI  General News 

Photo: ANI
Representative Image (Photo: ANI)

As many as 13 wagons of a goods train derailed near a sub-line of the dedicated freight corridor between Dehri Pahleja and Karabandia railway stations on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on the Gaya-DDU section near Tendua Dusadhi village, officials said.

Talking to ANI, Pawan Kumar, Chief Manager, DFCC said, "13 wagons of the goods train derailed in which five wagons were damaged and they have been reclaimed. Our priority is to fix the track so that trains operations that are disrupted can be started."

The operation of the dedicated freight corridor, both up and down, has been disrupted.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 14:29 IST

`
