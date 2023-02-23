13 wagons of goods train derail near freight corridor in Bihar's Dehri

As many as 13 wagons of a goods train derailed near a sub-line of the dedicated freight corridor between Dehri Pahleja and Karabandia railway stations on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on the Gaya-DDU section near Tendua Dusadhi village, officials said.

Talking to ANI, Pawan Kumar, Chief Manager, DFCC said, "13 wagons of the goods train derailed in which five wagons were damaged and they have been reclaimed. Our priority is to fix the track so that trains operations that are disrupted can be started."

The operation of the dedicated freight corridor, both up and down, has been disrupted.

Further details are awaited.

