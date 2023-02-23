Over 31,500 Myanmar, Bangladesh refugees took shelter in Mizoram: Official

Over 31,500 from and have taken shelter in different parts of Mizoram, an official said.

The number of nationals taking refuge in the northeastern state was 31,050 as on January 27, and those from were 541, he said.

The Bangladeshi nationals are lodged in 160 makeshift camps set up in eight villages in Lawngtlai district, the official said.

The nationals, mostly from Chin state, fled to following a military coup in the neighbouring country in February 2021, while the asylum seekers from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) came to the state after a military offensive against an ethnic insurgent group, he said.

shares a 510-km long porous border with Myanmar and a 318-km boundary with .

Home Minister Lalchamliana had recently informed the assembly that the state government has so far released over Rs 3.8 crore as part of relief measures for the Myanmar nationals, and Rs 30 lakh for those from Bangladesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)