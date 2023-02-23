MCD House adjourned till 10 am tomorrow without electing standing committee

-
ALSO READ
After much delay, stage set to elect new MCD mayor following SC order
BJP fields Shalimar Bagh councillor Rekha Gupta for Delhi Mayor polls
Municipal House to elect national capital's mayor, deputy mayor today
Delhi mayor polls: Amid sloganeering, MCD House adjourned briefly
Delhi: MCD House adjourned without mayor election amid AAP's protest
-
The MCD House was adjourned for the day on Thursday as ruckus and sloganeering continued over the election of six standing commitee members.
The House met at 8.30 am on Thursday but was adjourned for an hour amid sloganeering. The House reconvened at 9.30 am but was adjourned till 10 am on Friday shortly afterwards.
Several members of the BJP and AAP had on Wednesday night exchanged blows and hurled plastic bottles at each other in the chamber of the MCD House, on a day the city got its new mayor.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 10:53 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU